Facebook

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Donagh Czerwinski is looking for a Lake Country man who she’s only seen through her mother’s eyes.

“I am looking for a Jean/Sean Baptise (not sure of the spelling) who lived in Winfield as a child. He is probably in his 60s now. My mom, Jennifer McDonagh was his neighbour,” said Czerwinski in a message posted on Facebook.

“She passed away three years ago, but she has left a gift for him. It’s a painting she did of him when he was young. I know that she would want him to have it. He was a little French-speaking boy that used to follow my teenaged mom around her orchard.”

McDonagh, then 16, lived on Okanagan Centre Road in 1963, when she spent time with the French boy. She painted a portrait of him, which was the first one McDonagh was proud of.

Czerwinski said her mother just loved the little boy and all children, working with the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club and children with special needs.

“She always told little stories of him and smiled,” said Czerwinski. “I know if she were alive today, she’d be all for (finding him).”

So far she had a few people respond to her messages, but the man has yet to be found. If you have any information about a Jean or Sean Baptise living in the Lake Country area during that time period, message Czerwinski on her cell phone at 250-864-4145.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hops provide beer with so much more than just bitterness
Next story
Update: Province makes spelling error on Roderick Haig-Brown Park renaming

Just Posted

Logan Lake wildfire grows to 12 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

Peak levels for Salmon River forecast for next week

Flow levels may surpass last week’s surge, provincial crews in Salmon Arm to help residents prepare.

The best of the best in Thompson-Okanagan businesses

The first Annual Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards take place June 14

Enderby activates emergency operations centre

EOC activated in anticipation of flooding

30 C at the lake, 7 feet of snow on the hill

The temperatures may be blistering, but the snow is sticking around at Apex Mountain Resort

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Wenatchee tops Ottawa in shootout to stay unbeaten at RBC Cup

The Wild outshot the Senators 38-26 but needed the shootout to get past their feisty foes.

Update: Province makes spelling error on Roderick Haig-Brown Park renaming

The Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw.

District of Sicamous to seek public input on cannabis policy

Public hearing scheduled for June 13

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

Most Read