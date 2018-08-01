A man who was sleeping in a dumpster has died after being picked up by a garbage disposal truck. Ragnar Haagen/BLACK PRESS

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Police on Vancouver Island have confirmed that a man was killed early Wednesday morning after an accident involving a garbage truck near the Moxie’s restaurant in Victoria.

The man was apparently sleeping in the dumpster near the Conservatory of Music, when the bin was picked up and dumped. The driver of the truck did not know there was a man inside until about a block later, behind the Moxie’s restaurant.

“That bin was dumped into the main garbage truck, which then crushed the material inside, not realizing the male was there,” said Victoria Police Department Sgt. Ryan O’Neill.

“Information came up, probably because the male was making noise, and they realized that someone was in the truck. They stopped immediately, called 911 and police, fire and paramedics attended. Despite all efforts to save this male, he succumbed to his injuries.”

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

O’Neill noted this wasn’t the first time a similar incidence happened, and said that a year-and-a-half ago another man was caught in a garbage disposal vehicle, but was rescued with only light injuries.

“It’s sad to lose a local person like this,” O’Neill said. “I’m sure there will be discussions down the road about what could have been done to prevent something like this from happening in the future.”

With files from Ragnar Haagen

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental
Next story
Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap agriculture remains diverse

MP Mel Arnold holds public hall meeting on area agriculture

Column: Caution is key in preventing fires

Salmon Arm is topping the danger rating charts at 5 or extreme danger

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

OC graduate trains to support Indigenous community

Aboriginal Community Support Worker (ASCW) is the product of extensive consultation with Aboriginal communities throughout the Interior of B.C.

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

Staples School Supply Drive underway in Salmon Arm

Staples Canada’s annual School Supply Drive is officially underway. The program pairs… Continue reading

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Most Read