Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Man finds men who rescued him from drowning in B.C.’s Fraser River

A grateful Ruming Jiang says he will thank them again, this time in person when the pandemic ends

A Langley man who went looking for his rescuers has found them.

Ruming Jiang made a public appeal after he and his dog Chiu Chiu were saved from the frigid Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park during a spring break canoe outing on March 25.

When the canoe suddenly capsized, both Jiang and his dog were wearing personal flotation devices, but the extremely cold water nearly turned the mishap into a life-threatening disaster.

Several strangers, working together, helped to get the pair to shore and get treated for hypothermia.

Two men in a boat pulled Jiang and Chiu Chiu out of the water, and returned them, with their canoe, to Derby Reach where two more people, a nurse and an off-duty firefighter put Jiang into a rescue blanket, and assisted him off the boat.

In all the chaos, Jiang didn’t get their names, but he was determined to say thanks and let them know that he and his dog were doing fine.

So the Langley Meadows resident reached out through the Langley Advance Times, creating a webmail address were they could reach him.

As of Wednesday, April 7, most of his rescuers had made contact to say they were glad Jiang and Chiu Chiu were well.

READ ALSO: Langley man, saved from hypothermia, searching for his rescuers

Jiang shared their messages, saying he wouldn’t disclose their names without their permission.

“We are very happy that both you and Chiu Chiu are safe,” the boat owner said.

“Take care of yourself and I hope that next time we see each other on the river the circumstances are different”

The nurse described how she was camping with her family when she heard Jiang calling for help.

She waited for the fishing boat to bring him back to shore and jumped on the boat.

“I quickly took off his wet jacket, sweater and wrapped him in an emergency blanket and got him on shore with the help of an off duty fireman.”

Jiang was in the water approximately 20 minutes before he reached shore, she estimated.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge and Langley emergency crews called for canoeist in Fraser River

Delta Fire Department Capt. Shawn Cropley, who agreed to be named, recalled standing on the shore of the campground with another “fire department colleague of mine” when they witnessed the capsizing of Jiang’s canoe and called 911.

“Once the rescue boat reached the shore, the park staff asked if anyone had medical training, so I, along with a nurse, jumped on the boat to assess your medical needs,” Cropley told Jiang in his email.

”Fortunately, you were just mildly hypothermic and we basically took off some of your clothes and got you out of the vessel. Glad that you made it!”

“It’s warm living in this nice community,” a grateful Jiang declared.

He has “mixed feelings” because he would like to say thank-you, face-to-face, but cannot.

“I wanted to meet them in person, but it is not worth risking potentially spreading the virus. I’ll reach out to them the first thing after the restriction is lifted.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyLangleyrescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park on March 25, 2021 (Special to the Advance Times)

Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park on March 25, 2021 (Special to the Advance Times)

Previous story
‘He has been my strength all these years,’ Queen said about Prince Philip
Next story
NDP convention targets inequality, as contentious planks threaten to steal spotlight

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions returned to the Coquihalla Highway on April 10. (ICBC image)
Coquihalla motorists warned of fresh snow

Five to 10 cm of snow is expected today for the mountain highway.

Salmon Arm’s historic Fletcher Park, next to city hall, has been through a number of changes over the years, but remains a well-used public space. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Growing Salmon Arm’s outdoor public play and recreation spaces

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

School District 83 trustees are leaning towards an option in the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan that favours making Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus and Jackson campus (pictured) both Grade 9-12 schools. (Google maps image)
Letter: Two high school option for Salmon Arm will create ‘have, have not’ situation

Writer concerned with E5 option, says transparent talk about implications needed

Left, Elena Bruns (2015 Rapattack Junior recruit/current Rapattack staff) and Leah Nash (2019 Rapattack Junior recruit/current Rapattack staff) in a helicopter on the Eagle Bluff Fire, August 2019. (Kamloops Fire Centre photo)
Salmon Arm students stick with wildfire fighting after junior Rapattack program

Junior Fire Crew program partners with Salmon Arm Secondary, develops students’ love for job

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

A new saline gargle test, made in B.C., will soon be replacing COVID-19 nasal swab tests for kids. (PHSA screenshot)
Take-home COVID-19 tests for some B.C. students who fall ill at school

BC Children’s Hospital plans to provide 1,200 kits to Vancouver district schools this April

Sun Peaks is tracking rising COVID-19 cases. (Kamloops This Week Photo)
Sun Peaks sees spike in COVID-19 cases at end of ski season

On April 9, there were 15 positive cases confirmed.

Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park on March 25, 2021 (Special to the Advance Times)
Man finds men who rescued him from drowning in B.C.’s Fraser River

A grateful Ruming Jiang says he will thank them again, this time in person when the pandemic ends

Penticton Christian School. (Facebook)
COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan independent school

The exposures are the latest in a quickly growing list in the Interior

Tyson Ginter, 7, is proud of his latest Hot Wheels he recently received by Quesnel RCMP Const. Matt Joyce. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Mountie handing out toy cars to light up children’s faces

‘A lot of times it will be the only interaction they have with the police,’ says Const. Matt Joyce

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s ICUs see near-record of COVID-19 patients last week as variant cases double

Last week, Canadian hospitals treated an average of 2,500 patients with COVID-19, daily, up 7% from the previous week

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UVic, women’s rowing coach deny former athlete’s allegation of verbal abuse

Lily Copeland alleges coach Barney Williams would stand close to her and speak aggressively in the sauna

Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)
Case of COVID-19 at North Okanagan high school

VSS exposure announced late Friday, April 9

Most Read