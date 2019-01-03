According to Nanaimo RCMP, an arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Redmond Feusse for a Christmas Day break-in. Photo submitted

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Police are looking for a 20-year-old Nanaimo man suspected of breaking into a home early Christmas morning.

According to RCMP, an arrest warrant has been issued to Justin Redmond Feusse for the break-in in which gifts and stockings were stolen while a family slept.

Feusse, of no fixed address, is white, 6’1”, 135 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes.

“Investigators are also looking at other unsolved break-and-enters throughout Nanaimo to see if there is any connection to this individual,” said Const. Gary O’Brien on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Feusse’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler's death at daycare
Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

