B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Mike Haire, a vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford, has been charged with two child pornography offences.

Mike Haire, 38, has been charged with making child porn available and possessing child porn. Haire was vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school at the time of his arrest.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit launched an investigation in late July.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at Haire’s home in Abbotsford, where computers, data storage devices and cellphones were seized.

Bird said an examination is currently underway by the APD’s digital forensic lab, and at this point has revealed thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography and child abuse.

The APD is now seeking individuals who might have been victimized by Haire.

ICE unit investigator Det. Keith Nugent said the goal of ICE is “to identify suspects who believe they are anonymous in cyber space.”

“We will detect, reveal and prosecute these offenders to defend and protect our victims. This investigation is exceptionally concerning given Mr. Haire’s position of authority and access to youth in Abbotsford,” he said.

Haire has been a teacher and administrator in Abbotsford for 12 years, and was hired at W.A. Fraser in 2016.

He previously spent 10 years teaching digital visual arts at Clayburn middle school, where he established a film and broadcasting program.

The Fraser middle school website no longer lists Haire as vice-principal, but instead names a new acting vice-principal, Bob Voth.

Kevin Godden, superintendent of the Abbotsford school district, said the district took immediate action against Haire when they were notified of the police investigation.

“(We) suspended him from his role as vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school, and he is no longer an employee with the Abbotsford school district,” Godden said.

He said the Teacher Regulation Branch has also been notified.

Godden said the district’s critical incident response team has been deployed in the district and at Fraser middle school “to ensure our staff and students have the appropriate supports in place.”

“The safety of our students is our top priority at the Abbotsford school district,” he said.

Godden urged anyone with concerns about their child to contact their school principal.

Haire also made the news in 2009 when he was one of 50 people across the country who won a Nissan Cube in a social media contest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD’s ICE unit at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

