THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

B.C. Mounties investigate criminal claims against tribal police officer

Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service serves 10 tribes near Lilloet

A British Columbia First Nation police service says RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal conduct involving one of its members.

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service says in a statement that it became aware of alleged activities involving the member in December.

Because those allegations were reported to have occurred outside its jurisdiction, the service says it reported the claims to RCMP, which has confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

The statement says the department takes any allegations of criminal wrongdoing by an employee very seriously and it has taken measures to ensure a full and fair investigation.

The service doesn’t detail the allegations against its member, but says the officer is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, and anyone affected should contact Whistler-Pemberton RCMP Victim Services.

The service polices 10 member reserves in the southern Interior in Indigenous communities including Lillooet, Seton Lake, Lil’wat and Cayoose Creek.

IndigenousLaw and justicePolice

Previous story
Tree of Hope campaign’s strong roots sees $1M raised for Okanagan youth groups
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council considers concerns on Jan. 9, 2023 about e-bikes on Foreshore Trail. (File photo)
Concerns raised about speeding e-bikes on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail

Examples of past volunteer painted banners that have hung in the District of Sicamous on lamp posts. Council discussed how many branded banners versus hand-painted ones will be on display this year at the Jan. 11 2023 meeting. (District of Sicamous photo)
Request to display more hand-painted banners in Sicamous at odds with district marketing

Sicamous Curling Club is hosting a rock/popstar funspiel Jan. 27 and 28, with costumes, a dinner and cash prizes. (Sicamous Curling Club/ Facebook)
Sicamous Curling Club hosts rock star bonspiel

View from Bastion Mountain shows Salmon Arm and area. (File photo)
Shuswap: BC Assessment notices prompt CSRD explanation of correlation with property taxes