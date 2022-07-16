B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced he will not seek reelection

The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.

A statement issued today says the campaign period will officially start Sunday.

The party says voting will begin in November and the results will be announced on Dec. 3.

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced late last month that he will not be seeking another term in the 2024 provincial election.

Horgan said he will resign as leader in the fall, saying his second bout with cancer left him with little energy for the job.

The party says it has appointed former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull as its chief electoral officer to oversee the leadership race.

It says the deadline to join as a party member to be eligible to vote in the leadership election is Sept. 4.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Don’t get burned: Sunny skies across the Okanagan this weekend

Just Posted

Musical Youth Summer Theatre participants rehearse for Seussical Jr., a musical based on the much-loved Dr. Seuss books, taking place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Shuswap Theatre. (Contributed)
For kids by kids: Shuswap youths reshearsing for Seussical Jr.

Cover up to avoid a burn this weekend (File Photo)
Don’t get burned: Sunny skies across the Okanagan this weekend

City council approved a zoning bylaw amendment for 50 30th St. SE. The new medium density zoning opens the door for additional rental units
Rezoning of Salmon Arm property opens door for more rentals

The inaugural Monashee Music Festival takes place at the Sicamous Dog Park July 22-23. (File photo)
Zoning bylaw enforcement suspended for camping during Monashee Music Festival