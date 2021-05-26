As British Columbia lays out plans to shed COVID-19 restrictions, the person who ensures fair access to government resources is calling for caution. (AP/Matt Dunham)

As British Columbia lays out plans to shed COVID-19 restrictions, the person who ensures fair access to government resources is calling for caution. (AP/Matt Dunham)

B.C. ombudsperson urges caution if governments adopt COVID-19 vaccine passports

Governments must offer clear legislation or policy directions about how vaccine certifications are used, Jay Chalke urges

As British Columbia lays out plans to shed COVID-19 restrictions, the person who ensures fair access to government resources is calling for caution, especially when deciding who is eligible for relaunched services.

A statement from the office of B.C.’s ombudsperson says vaccination certification programs are being explored in B.C. and in jurisdictions across Canada.

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says this raises concerns about provincial or local public services being limited based on vaccination status.

The organization representing the public advocates across Canada has released guidance about how so-called vaccination passports could affect receipt of services under its members’ jurisdiction such as municipal, health, education and other provincial ministries.

Chalke says fairness must be at the centre of any passport program and the national guidance document created by the Canadian Council of Parliamentary Ombudsman agrees.

It says passports must be open to appeal, alternative services must be available for those who have not been vaccinated and governments must offer clear legislation or policy directions about how vaccine certifications are used.

The mandate of a provincial or territorial ombudsman is to ensure people are treated fairly in the delivery of public services and Chalke says vaccine passports have the potential to “result in outcomes that are unreasonable, unfair and unjust.”

“Although we’re not seeing people having to provide vaccination status yet when receiving public services, we know given the highly dynamic nature of this pandemic that this kind of verification could potentially come into play in a variety of ways,” Chalke said in the statement.

If governments do decide to restrict access to services based on a person’s vaccination status, Chalke said the decision must be transparent, procedurally fair and clearly communicated.

Possible confusion created by vaccine passports will likely result in complaints to his office, he said.

He said he hopes the guidance issued by his colleagues across Canada will prevent unfairness by offering “proactive reminders” to governments.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study
Next story
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Just Posted

Great Outdoors columnist James Murray. (File photo)
Column: Learning to be patient just like my old man

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to five calls relating to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis over the May long weekend. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP receive numerous calls for people experiencing mental health crisis

Police dog team needed to apprehend individual connected to Mental Health Act warrant

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest title of a book contains 3,777 words

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Salmon Arm council receives word that the province has approved its share of funding for expanded hours for Shuswap Transit, likely to begin in January 2022. (File photo)
Wheels on Shuswap Transit buses to roll for extended hours

Salmon Arm council told province approves service increase, likely to begin in January

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along Anglemont roadway

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene of a wildfire southeast of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire)
Knighthawk wildfire in South Okanagan now held

BC Wildfire expects the fire to be fully under control by the end of the day

A fence is downed along a high-traffic area of Bella Vista Road May 26, 2021. A Bella Vista resident has brought her concerns forward to City of Vernon councillors demanding action be taken to slow motorists after her home was struck three times by vehicles. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon house hit three times by vehicles

‘It appears our house seems to be the ricochet point’: Bella Vista Road

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre streams The Addams Family June 2, 3, 4 and 5. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Addams Family comes alive, online, from Okanagan high school

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre features the classic, beloved comedy June 2-5

Kin Beach will see dogs allowed, on-leash, for a trial run this summer starting June 25 until Oct. 15, 2021. (Morning Star file)
Vernon beach gone to the dogs

Trial summer will see Rex and Rover make a splash at Kin

Most Read