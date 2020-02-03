People stranded at the Sasquatch Mountain Resort line up for helicopter rides to Chilliwack after being stranded on top of the mountain by a landslide. (Vickie MacKenzie)

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars could be escorted down Monday if conditions are safe, MOTI says.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort and provincial officials are planning a way out for those stranded by this weekend’s landslide.

In a statement on the Sasquatch Mountain Resort website, staff said they are working closely with the Ministry of Transportion and Infrastructure to plan an evacuation lane down Hemlock Valley Road, which was closed this weekend due to a landslide making the only route in and out of the resort virtually impassible.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

If the evacuation lane is approved and conditions are deemed safe, the ministry will provide pilot vehicles to escort evacuees down the road on Monday afternoon.

“Do not attempt to leave the mountain on your own as you will not be permitted down,” the website states. An update is expected early Monday afternoon.

Activity to and from the resort came to a stop this weekend as the adverse weather conditions worsened and caused the landslide. The mountain was closed on Friday afternoon due to avalanche risk, high winds and heavy rains.

RELATED:$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

BC Hydro restored power to the resort and village on Sunday afternoon; until that point, the resort’s lodge had power and the guests were able to utilize the cafeteria for their needs. TRK helicopters offered shuttle services to Chilliwack Airport for those stranded at the resort for $150 per person; 12 people could travel per run.

Drive BC says there is no detour available and expects an update at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Black Press reporter Katya Slepian contributed to this report.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Serious injuries in Highway 3 crash near Hedley
Next story
B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles repel Castlegar Rebels with 11-3 win

Jaxon Danilec scored five goals in a commanding win over Kootenay team

Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

An air ambulance was seen leaving the rural property shortly before 3 p.m.

Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

The Feb. 1 windstorm downed powerlines and felled trees.

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Word on the street: What does affordable housing mean to you?

The Observer asked: What does affordable housing mean to you?

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars could be escorted down Monday if conditions are safe, MOTI says.

Column: Fat wallets and a benefit of customer loyalty

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

Sandy’s Shuhorn Quintet to perform jazz with touch of brass for Salmon Arm show

Concert takes place Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Nexus

Serious injuries in Highway 3 crash near Hedley

A driver was seriously injured Saturday night in a single vehicle crash… Continue reading

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

Most Read