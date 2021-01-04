A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

B.C. public health officials expect to deliver 792,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by March, with a “mass vaccination” strategy in place by then as additional vaccines are approved for use in Canada.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Jan. 4 there are firmer timelines for delivery of vaccines, with increased volume of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines starting in March. Health Canada is expected to approve the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines soon, allowing a mass vaccination program to begin in descending five-year age groups after people aged 80 and older have been vaccinated.

Details of the mass vaccination program are being worked out and will be presented later in January, Henry said.

High-priority groups including front-line health care workers, senior care home residents and those waiting for a space in long-term care, and 25,000 residents of remote and Indigenous communities, are receiving vaccinations in January and February.

Next are community-based seniors aged 80 and up (65 and up for Indigenous seniors), for a total of about 260,000 people. Also in this priority group are people in shelters or correctional facilities and adults in mental health residential care.

Public health authorities reported the latest new cases Monday, showing no significant increase as the first days of holiday season activities began to show up with the incubation period of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There were 565 cases reported Friday, New Year’s Day, 607 cases Saturday, 500 cases Sunday, and 539 cases Monday.

RELATED: B.C. sees 2,211 new cases, 45 deaths since New Year’s Eve

RELATED: Four Surrey households fined for New Year’s parties

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

Just Posted

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)
Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

Okanagan winter. Pixabay
Warm weather on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures above 5 C

Steve Laughlin, Facebook.
Semi-truck tips over in Sicamous traffic circle

The traffic circle at Highway 97A will be closed until at least 1 p.m.

Salmon Arm resident wakes up to find thief standing in living room at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP nab break-and-enter suspect after chase from living room

Locking doors recommended after thief targets vehicles, houses

The value of single family homes in the Thompson Okanagan region has increased, according to statistics from BC Assessment. (Black Press file photo)
Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

Highest increase is in Princeton with values rising by 17 per cent over past year

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)
Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment’s list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to install two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay to serve Okanagan Rail Trail users. (File)
Advocacy group calls for more toilets on Okanagan Rail Trail

Vernon trails society calls for two toilets between Coldstream and Lake Country for rail trail users

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps nab prolific North Okanagan offender

New Year’s Day situation follows man from reported B&E to ATV incident

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

Big White Ski Resort recently submitted its 2020 Master Plan to the province. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

Big White’s new 2020 Master Plan shows resort’s intention to more than double in size over the next 60 years

Most Read