B.C. police stop alleged drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Roadblock checks over the weekend found at least two other impaired drivers

During routine roadblocks over the weekend, Victoria police took at least three alleged impaired drivers off the road, including one man who attempted to give officers a hamburger when they requested his driver’s licence.

The VicPD traffic unit encountered at least five alleged impaired drivers from Dec. 4-8, including two involved in collisions, one of which left a pedestrian with minor injuries after the driver was found to have twice the legal limit of alcohol in their blood.

That driver was served with a 90-day suspension of their driver’s licence as well as a court date.

On Friday, officers were met with a driver allegedly so inebriated he handed over his hamburger instead of identification upon a member’s request.

“He was so impaired he could not provide a sample,” VicPD said in a tweet.

Early Saturday morning officers took two more allegedly drunk drivers off downtown streets, tweeting a photo of two tow trucks impounding vehicles along Wharf Street.

Police will be out looking for impaired drivers until Jan. 1 as part of the CounterAttack campaign, a partnership with ICBC, during the holiday season when the risk of drunk driving is heightened.

Impaired driving is one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada; in B.C. 414 people have been killed in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents from Oct. 1, 2010 until Dec. 31, 2017.

