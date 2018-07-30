(Black Press files)

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Premier John Horgan says more needs to be done in British Columbia to fight the ravages of illegal drug use after a report of 130 overdoses in one day last week.

The premier says he’s thankful there were no deaths from any of the overdoses reported last Friday, but the staggering number reveals the amount of work ahead to battle the crisis.

BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics responded to 130 suspected overdose calls on July 27, a statistic only seen once before in April of last year.

RELATED: 130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day

RELATED: Teenage girl died of OD at B.C. music festival

The service says news about the high number of overdoses should be made widely known and it urged drug users not to use substances alone.

Horgan says the drug overdose crisis is a scourge on the province, which will require more effort to control.

He says the province is working to ensure paramedics have the tools to help people who overdose and addicts are able to receive the care they need quickly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too
Next story
Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Just Posted

Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Regional district responds to a house fire in Tappen and a garage fire in Celista

UPDATE: Kamloops family uninjured after van fire in Salmon Arm

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre Friday, July 27

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Salmon Arm attraction hosts annual dinner event and car show in August

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Concession stand to be placed at the Sicamous Beach Park

Council also votes to change IT service provider and seek funding for marketing study

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer on road outside of Lumby; ends up with severe road rash

Most Read