COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

B.C. has continued its relatively flat COVID-19 infection count, with 519 new cases.

With 4,810 active cases in B.C. as of Jan. 13, there are 360 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, 76 of them in critical care.

B.C. has seen a slow decline in total new cases in recent days, without the spike that was feared from extra travel and gatherings during the holiday season after an incubation period of a week or more. There were 538 new diagnosed cases reported on Saturday, 507 on Sunday, 430 on Monday and 446 on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Another 12 deaths were recorded, for a total of 1,031 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and more than 51,000 people have recovered. Of the more than 58,000 total cases reported in B.C., the 20-29 age group has the most, followed by 30 to 39 and 40 to 49.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Parents learned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that a member of the South Canoe Elementary school community is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm school principal self-isolating after COVID-19 confirmation

Parents told kids can continue attending school, Interior Health conducting contact tracing

Salmon Arm mayor asks RCMP about enforcement of the ‘no engine brakes’ sign at the east end of town ahead of the large hill. (File photo)
More accused in Salmon Arm breaching conditions when released from custody

Staff sergeant said more breaches due to province’s direction of trying not to hold people in custody

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

Caitlin Potts
P.I. wanted in continued search for missing Caitlin Potts

GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds to hire investigator five years after woman’s disappearance

Renders show The Hatching Point brewery, proposed for 2850 Boucherie Road. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna council endorses saloon-style brewery

The Hatching Point has been proposed for West Kelowna’s wine trail area

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID death at North Okanagan care home

First death recorded from coronavirus at Creekside Landing

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton cop saves life of elderly man

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health. IH said Wednesday afternoon four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake

Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Sunnybank
Another care home in Oliver reports its first COVID-19 related death

Another Oliver home, McKinney Place loses another two residents to outbreak

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

