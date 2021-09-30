B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases reported to public health from the beginning of the pandemic to Sept. 28, 2021. White line is seven-day moving average. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 749 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, 9 more deaths

First-dose immunization reaches 88%, second dose 81%

B.C. health authorities reported another 749 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and nine more deaths as infection rates and pressure on hospitals remains high.

There are 145 people with active COVID-19 infections in intensive care units as of Sept. 30, up from 142 over 24 hours. Province-wide hospitalization numbers were not available due to statutory holiday staffing for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

As of Sept. 30, 88.0% (4,078,469) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.0% (3,756,363) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The latest deaths bring the B.C. pandemic total to 1,962. Three were recorded in the Fraser Health region, two each in Island and Interior Health, and one each in Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal.

New cases by region for Sept. 30:

• 267 new cases in Fraser Health

• 113 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

• 157 new cases in Interior Health

• 148 new cases in Northern Health

• 64 new cases in Island Health

