B.C. rent freeze to end in January 2022 with 1.5% maximum allowable increase

Rents have been frozen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

After a rent freeze that has lasted since March 2020, landlords will once again be allowed to increase rates by 1.5 per cent as of January 2022.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), the province said that the 1.5 per cent rent increase was based on inflation. The maximum allowable rent increase can come into effect in January but landlords must provide three full months of notice using an official rent increase form.

The 2022 maximum increase for manufactured home park tenancies is also set at 1.5 per cent, with a “proportional amount for the change in local government levies and regulated utility fees.”

The rent increase does not apply to commercial renters, non-profit housing based on income, co-operative housing and some assisted living facilities.

