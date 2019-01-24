Husband Mithu and Jassi Sidhu in undated photo. (THE NEWS/files)

B.C. residents extradited in India to face charges in ‘honour killing’, reports say

Charges stem from 2000 after death of Pitt Meadows student Jassi Sidhu

The lengthy extradition process involving two Maple Ridge residents to face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder is over.

Surjit Singh Badesha and Malkit Kaur Sidhu are now in India, reports say.

Sidhu and Badesha had fought a lengthy legal battle against extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, also known as Jassi.

Surjit Singh Badesha, in his early 70s, is Jassi’s uncle and Malkit Kaur Sidhu, in her late 60s, is Jassi’s mom.

Jassi was killed in the Indian state of Punjab after she married rickshaw driver Sukhwinder ‘Mithu’ Singh Sidhu.

In December, the B.C. Court of Appeal rejected a previous request for a stay of the extradition order.

The two had until Jan. 10 to file an appeal with Supreme Court of Canada but none apparently was filed.

The summary of the Appeal Court ruling said that Badesha and Sidhu also have had the opportunity to challenge their extradition for the past seven years and their concerns about the Indian prison system “have been considered by two ministers of justice, this court and the Supreme Court of Canada.”

Previous story
Flowr expands its Kelowna growing space
Next story
Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank

Just Posted

Soccer takes students raised in Salmon Arm to Kenya

Community can learn more about and support the girls’ project at Indiegogo, Project Akonjo

City defers grant application on foreshore trail expansion

Salmon Arm in discussions with neighbouring First Nations bands on proposed West Bay Trail

Sagmoen awaits trials in Vernon

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts next on Feb. 11

Trade restrictions lifted on company behind Shuswap cannabis operation

Liht Cannabis Corp. says they will continue to cooperate with B.C. Securities Commission

Update: Collision cleared at intersection of Highway 1, Highway 97B

Crews responded to crash between logging truck and mini-van

Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

BC Place concert is only Canadian stop listed

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

B.C. child sent to hospital after hit by vehicle driven by family member

The toddler was hit Wednesday night in Lake Country

Friends and family grieving for man killed in Kamloops shooting

Penticton’s Rex Gill was one of two men shot in Kamloops Wednesday

Is your dog one of Canada’s top 10 most popular breeds?

Labs still top the list, French bulldogs move up

Okanagan woman sues city for sidewalk fall and wins

Supreme Court rules in favour of woman who fell on slippery sidewalk in 2015

Ontario newspaper duo guilty of promoting hate against women and Jews

Your Ward News was meant to be satire but the judge said there was nothing funny about it

New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Six B.C. companies are already ‘AnimalKind’ accredited

BC school district wants an end to public circulation of test scores

Qualicum asks ministry what steps have been made to mask identity of schools, districts

Most Read