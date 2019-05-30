(Pixabay)

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Although life expectancy rose in some provinces, the overdose epidemic that has rattled B.C. in recent years pushed Canada’s life expectancy down for the first time in 40 years.

Data release by Statistics Canada Thursday found that life expectancy in Canada fell for the second year in a row between 2016 and 2017, dropping by 0.3 years for men and 0.1 years for women.

In B.C., where 1,491 people fatally overdosed in 2017, life expectancy that year dropped by 0.28 years for men and 0.05 for women.

Life expectancy did increase in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Nunavut.

Life expectancy in Canada has increased about 0.2 each year between the mid-1990s and 2012, and then 0.1 till 2016.

Women born in 2017 are expected to live to 84 years old, while men are expected to live till 79.9 years old.

Researchers found that although older people were living longer, younger people, especially men, were not.

Men aged 22 to 44 saw the most marked drop in life expectancy. Coroner data shows that this age group is one of the most affected by both overdose deaths and car crashes.

Among both men and women in 2017, more than one-quarter of 4,108 drug overdose deaths occurred in people between the ages of 30 and 39.

READ MORE: Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

READ MORE: Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

READ MORE: Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sicamous
Next story
UBC Okanagan study shows ecstasy could treat post traumatic stress disorder

Just Posted

Buffalo back over Salmon Arm

A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-115 Buffalo used in training over Shuswap

Where is Coyote Park? New Salmon Arm signs will show the way

Hotel tax to be used to attract tourists to attractions through kiosks, new signs

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Possible thunderstorms; high of 30 C

Possible showers and thunderstorms are expected for most of the Okanagan, as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sicamous

Fire reported in forested area above mobile home park in Two Mile

Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Smoke expected to roll out as cooler temperatures move in

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

Gas line hit in North Okanagan

Strong fumes present in the rural area near Vernon

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

UBC Okanagan study shows ecstasy could treat post traumatic stress disorder

Researcher said PTSD symptoms decreased after one MDMA psychotherapy session

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

BC Colleges: Flexibile programs needed to meet skills gap

Pending labour skills shortfall looming as baby boomers retire

Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify new NAFTA

Liberals are trying to use the anti-abortion laws being pushed by conservative politicians in the U.S. as a political weapon

Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night

Most Read