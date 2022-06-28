B.C.’s police watchdog investigating possible Peachland murder-suicide

Two people are dead in Peachland following a report of a shooting at a home, Monday night (June 27).

RCMP received a report about 4:30 p.m. from a woman stating she had received a call from a friend saying a homicide had taken place and they were considering self-harm.

Police responded to Garraway Place and set up a containment perimeter. According to Dawn Roberts the director of BC RCMP communication services, officers were unsuccessful in reaching those inside after multiple attempts.

At about 6:20 p.m., the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team entered the home and found one person dead with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds with a weapon nearby. A second person was also located deceased in the home.

“It is believed that the two people were known to each other and that there is no further ongoing threat to the public,” stated Roberts.

According to neighbours, RCMP had not previously been to the residence in the past.

While the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working with the BC Coroner’s Service to identify the deceased individuals and the exact cause of death, the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC)has also been called in.

The IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions contributed to the deaths.

The IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

Police at home on Garroway Place, June 27. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

