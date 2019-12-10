Workers get the first-ever Harbour Air all-electric seaplane ready for flight. (YouTube)

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

The world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft is set to lift off Tuesday from the Harbour Air Seaplane terminal in Richmond, B.C.

The seaplane company announced in March that it had partnered with engineering firm MagniX in Washington state with the goal of becoming the world’s first all-electric airline.

Harbour Air CEO Greg McDougall says in a video statement that he’s convinced the future of aviation is electrified and he’s proud to be part of the conversion to e-planes.

The test flight was moved up from Wednesday to avoid a change in the weather in the Vancouver area and McDougall will be the pilot of the retrofitted Beaver seaplane during the test.

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor.

Harbour Air covers 12 routes and operates about 30,000 flights a year between Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle and other locations.

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sexual assault conviction

Just Posted

Donkey refuge wins big at Shuswap Women Who Wine event

More than $4,000 awarded to Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge for education project

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Search underway for dancers to compete is next year’s event

Road closures planned for Holiday Train’s Shuswap visit

Roads in Canoe and Salmon Arm will be closed to cars during local celebrations

In photos: Mirella Project helps Salmon Arm residents go green at Christmas

Two more events planned to help combat climate change in December

Snapshot: Sicamous Fire Department collects for annual toy drive

On Sunday, Dec. 8 the fire department collected food and toys to benefit those in need.

‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Truck crashes into Kelowna Tim Hortons, causing small fire

Truck drives through store front

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage

Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser

Assessed value of Lower Mainland homes expected to decrease in 2020

Other areas of province may see modest increases over last year’s values

Two Okanagan residents convicted and fined for hunting out of season

Both residents were convicted in a Kelowna provincial court

Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Author Luke Whittall has studied the growth of the industry from the mid-19th century to today

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Most Read