B.C. teacher let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French immersion teacher wanted to find the culprit

A female French immersion teacher was fired after she made boys show her their underwear to prove they had no left feces in the washroom.

According to a report from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation released Tuesday, Delphine Yvette Andrea Guerineau was a teacher at a French immersion school in B.C.

On June 19, 2018, she found a pair of soiled boys underwear on the lid of a toilet in the school bathroom. She also found feces on the floor.

According to the report, the principal of the school was off-site at the time so Guerineau took action.

She directed the secretary to announce over the loudspeaker that Guerineau would be going to each classroom of Grade 3 to 6 students to check if the boys were wearing underwear.

According to the report, she had each student show her the waistband of their underwear.

Guerineau then had all male Grade 7 to 11 students gather in the hallway so she could check that they were all wearing underwear too.

Two days later, on June 21, 2018, Guerineau was place on paid leave while an investigation got under way.

On Oct. 1, 2018, the school district fired Guerineau, effective Sept. 17, 2018.

Guerineau was reprimanded by the commissioner in 2019.

