Red light cameras will soon catch speeders in B.C. (BCCC)

ROAD SAFETY

B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

The province is upgrading red light cameras in an effort to catch speeders on B.C. roads.

It will spend the next several months analyzing crash and speed data at the 140 intersections where it has red light cameras before deciding which ones to equip with vehicle identifying equipment.

According to the province, the move is more transparent than photo radar, which Attorney General David Eby called photo radar a “non starter” at a press conference last summer.

The photo radar program ended in 2001 and the province said that the unmarked vans, staffed with two police officers each, issued speeding tickets at “low speeding thresholds” and used up too many police resources.

Four other provinces already use red light cameras: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec.

An Ernst & Young report released last summer said that activating more red light cameras to catch speeders could save ICBC $3 million.

The auto insurer has been under fire in recent months for a projected $1.3 billion deficit.

The report also noted that “proven automated speed enforcement technologies” would create “immediate improvement.”

An analysis of 28 automated speed enforcement studies found an at least 14 per cent reduction in crashes.

MAP: Red light cameras in B.C.

More to come.

Previous story
LIVE: Jaspal Atwal issues statement about India scandal
Next story
Health Minister says coming changes will make difference in rural communities

Just Posted

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall 1-0 to Vernon Vipers in final playoff game

A tense game decided in overtime seals the ‘Backs playoff hopes

Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

LIVE: Jaspal Atwal issues statement about India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Number of women in tech growing in the Okanagan

Find your passion at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair March 12

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Home for KGH out of town families gaining steam

JoAnna’s House, for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

B.C. town moves to protect municipal staff from bullies

“We are a public body and we are here to serve, but we are not punching bags.”

Most Read