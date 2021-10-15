Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. vaccination order extending to hospitals, community care

Dentists, doctors, nurses, mental health, ministry contractors

COVID-19 vaccination orders for B.C. long-term care and assisted living homes are being extended to the rest of the health care system, requiring medical staff and contractors to have a first dose by Oct. 26.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest order covers acute-care hospitals and community providers such as private practice doctors, nurses, dentists, personal care and other outside services contracted with the health ministry, including mental health and drug and alcohol services. Medical and other professional colleges are being consulted to make the requirements similar to those in place for senior care.

“The order will require staff to report their vaccination status to their employer,” Henry said Oct. 14. “And students are included as well. And staff must have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 26, follow prescribed preventive measures that we’ve talked about, and get the second dose within 28 to 35 days.”

RELATED: Northern B.C. pandemic brings back private home rules

RELATED: U.S. to reopen land borders to vaccinated visitors Nov. 8

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Transportation minister: Salmon Arm West Highway 1 project more than 50% complete
Next story
B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

Just Posted

On-street patios won’t be staying up year-round due to the City of Salmon Arm’s snow removal needs. (File photo)
City doesn’t support on-street patios in Salmon Arm in winter

Highway 1 Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (DriveBC camera)
Highway 1 closure near Revelstoke

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host rival Vernon Vipers tonight, Friday, June 15, at the Shaw Centre for their regular-season home opener. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vipers in home opener

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (File photo)
Opinion: Give North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus drivers a break