Fire breaks out with exploding propane tanks at an entrenched tent camp in Maple Ridge, March 2019. (Maple Ridge News)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

A B.C. Liberal government will impose a “provincial mandate” on local governments to prevent 24-hour camping in urban parks, leader Andrew Wilkinson says.

The issue of sanctioned campsites in urban areas is emerging as a key one in the 2020 election, as it was in 2017 when organized camps in Nanaimo, Victoria and Maple Ridge brought drug dealing and crime to neighbourhoods. Transitional housing imposed by the NDP government remains a divisive issue in Maple Ridge, where leader John Horgan was targeted by a loud protester on his first visit since calling the early election for Oct. 24.

At a campaign event in Vancouver Oct. 1 dealing with public safety, Wilkinson wouldn’t specify exactly how the province would force municipalities such as Victoria or Maple Ridge to stop overnight camping. He renewed his attack on Horgan’s approach, which he calls “warehousing,” leaving the same neighbourhood crime as grows up around urban camps. Wilkinson said the province has a duty to treat people with medical needs who are the most vulnerable when criminals take control of camps.

RELATED: Police break up drug camp outside Victoria city hall

RELATED: Few solutions offered for ‘out of control’ camping

“We need prevention and recovery to get people well, and we need to end these lawless camps and tent cities in city parks with a provincial mandate to help these vulnerable British Columbians,” Wilkinson said. “Our most vulnerable citizens are being left on the streets of our cities, many suffering from brain injuries, addictions and untreated mental illness.”

The party’s news release says only that a B.C. Liberal government would “move to end lawless camping in day-use urban parks,” as well as “enforce the ban on unsafe roadside panhandling” and work with police to add mental health response and target gangs.

Wilkinson said he agrees with Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, a former NDP MLA who has suggested secure custody, as local police deal with people who have been barred from supportive housing and shelters for violent and illegal behaviour. But like preventing people from camping when shelters are nearly full, that runs into court challenges based on constitutional rights.

Victoria council lifted its unevenly enforced restriction on 24-hour campers in parks this spring, citing COVID-19 health orders that restricted shelters and group gatherings. Sanctioned camping in Victoria parks and a roving tent camp in Vancouver parks prompted the NDP government to buy more hotels this summer and move occupants in so parks could be reclaimed.

NDP candidate Melanie Mark, advanced education minister until the election call, stirred debate with her call for city-sanctioned park campsites in Vancouver to give time to find or build transition housing.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Just Posted

BC Tree Fruits downtown Kelowna office for sale at $5.2M

HM Commercial Group listed the property for sale on Thursday

McGuire Lake memorial bench request redirected to walkway project

Salmon Arm park currently home to 22 memorial benches and eight picnic tables

Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market extended to Oct. 31

New family food box option to be available through School District #83

Morning Start: California wildfires consume area larger than half of Vancouver Island

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

BC Green’s focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

Cinemaphile: Beanpole portrays lives of women after war

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Outbreak at North Okanagan care facility not COVID-19

Scenario C respiratory illness outbreak declared Sept. 25 by Interior Health

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Highway 6 limited in North Okanagan

Another crash reported by DriveBC following morning logging truck rollover

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Most Read