B.C. Wildfire Service crews are working on and monitoring spot-sized fires in the North Okanagan region. (@BCGovFireInfo photo)

B.C. Wildfire crews tackle spot-sized fires near Enderby

Crews busy with suppression efforts on spot-sized blazes in North Okanagan region

B.C. Wildfire Service crews continue to spend their holiday weekend battling wildfires popping up in the North Okanagan.

A spot-sized fire broke out Sunday, July 31, at Lindmark Creek, near the Enderby end of Mabel Lake, though not much information is available at this time.

Overnight Monday, Aug. 1, a fire broke out above Lindmark Creek northeast of Mabel Lake and west of Greenbush Lake. It’s listed as 0.1 hectares and size and classified as out of control, which means the wildfire is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts. When that happens, BCWS applies more aggressive suppression and control methods.

A crew is on-scene for that fire.

The Glaznier Creek fire nine kilometres east of Armstrong that broke out over the weekend is spot-sized and classified as under control, meaning suppression efforts have ensured the wildfire will not spread any further. A crew is on-scene and is also monitoring the nearby Myriam Creek fire north of Silver Star Provincial Park. It, too, is classified as spot-sized and under control.

The Bryers Road wildfire near Cherryville is now classified as out, and no longer shows up on BCWS’ active fires guide.

READ MORE: Campfire ban goes into effect later this week in Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: B.C. resort village evacuated as Penticton-area wildfire approaches

