A GoFundMe account has been set up for Deva Khurana who recently discovered his quad and several tools were stolen from his Soda Creek Road property where he was rebuilding after last summer’s wildfires. Photo submitted

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

A B.C. man who lost it all in the 2017 wildfires was the victim of thieves this week, just as he was trying to rebuild.

Deva Khurana’s home was destroyed last year when the category four White Lake fire swept through the Cariboo on July 15.

After taking the winter away to recover from the loss, friend and neighbour Stephanie Bird said Khurana was in a good frame of mind and ready to rebuild his home, located on a rural property about 20 minutes west of Williams Lake in the Soda Creek area when the thieves hit.

“He’s one of those guys who does everything by hand,” Bird said Thursday. “He takes a lot of care to do things frugally and everything was beautiful and tidy.”

Read More: McLeese Lake vying for rural crime watch program

Bird has started a GoFundMe page for Khurana in hopes of helping him get back on his feet.

A Honda Forman 500 blue quad, Honda 2000i red generator, orange GPS 64sex, Sthil 291 chain saw, black helmet and SPOT tracker were among the items stolen.

“They even stole a can of wd40,” Bird noted.

Khurana did not have insurance and lived off the grid, but recently had hired someone to mill up the burned timber on his property and was in pretty good spirits about beginning to rebuild, Bird said.

“I trust people generally so when things like this happen it’s really shocking,” Bird said. “Deva accepted that because he didn’t have insurance that was a consequence, but now having everything stolen is very demoralizing. It’s also very harsh because he is the type of person who tries to live simply and he’s been taken advantage of.”

With the GoFundMe, Bird said she is hopeful people will show some empathy.

A total of 10 homes and 44 structures were lost on the Soda Creek Road due to the White Lake wildfire which jumped the Fraser River on July 15 forcing the evacuation of Williams Lake.

Read more: White Lake fire combination of intensity and wind


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap
Next story
There’s more to this B.C. woman than meets the eye

Just Posted

City sets stage for underpass referendum

Voters will be asked if they support a city bylaw to borrow $5.3 million for construction

In Photos: Gathering Together in Salmon Arm

Downtown Salmon Arm saw a vibrant mix of music, dance, food, fashion… Continue reading

CSRD adopts cannabis policy

The policy says cannabis businesses will not be supported on Agricultural Land Reserve land

Garbage collection going bi-weekly in July 2019

Food waste collection expected to reduce solid refuse going to landfill

Vernon Freemasons celebrate 125 years

Anniversary celebrations planned for July 28

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

Zebra and Quagga mussels threaten B.C. lakes and rivers

Wileman goes wild for Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

New seats on the way for Shuswap Theatre

Soon every seat at Shuswap Theatre will be the best seat in… Continue reading

Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre celebrates 25th year

Playwright Richard Blacklock serves up Tales of My Little Town

Haney to serve up burgers, beer and Chicken-Like Birds

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will host an evening of burgers,… Continue reading

Big festival to dance into Salmon Arm

Dancers from North America and abroad invited to Festival 2019 next July

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Most Read