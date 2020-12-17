Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)

Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)

B.C. woman with 18 fractures has a warning for all drivers, cyclists

Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since morning commute incident in Colwood

From her hospital bed, an Oak Bay woman is asking drivers – and cyclists – to slow down and be cautious after she was struck during her morning commute.

Dr. Rachel Staples suffered more than 18 fractures, a broken nose and several injuries to her face after she was hit by a vehicle the morning of Dec. 4.

Because her car wasn’t properly insured, Staples had decided to use her husband’s electric bicycle to get to her newly-opened dental practice in Colwood that morning. Around 7:40 a.m. she was using the Wale Road crosswalk, designated for cyclists.

“I waited for two cars to go and looked both ways and got back on my bike and rode across. And I must have got to that second lane. That’s all I remember from that part.”

READ ALSO: Cyclist dies from injuries after Friday night collision at Harriet, Gorge

The moments that followed the impact are fuzzy. When she woke on the ground, her mouth was full of blood. She thought her teeth had been knocked out until she realized her mouth was full of gravel.

Dr. Rachel Staples’ knee was split open and fractured when she was struck by a vehicle while cycling on Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)

She was wearing goggles over her glasses, which had shattered underneath. Her knee had a compound fracture, she had perforated lungs and several fractured ribs. Her nose was broken and there were several cuts to her face.

When she was struck, Staples was wearing a helmet, a neon jacket and helmet and reflective pants. Her bike was equipped with electric lights.

Staples, a Greater Victoria dentist and breast cancer survivor, was in the news last year when she testified at an inquest into the overdose death of her 16-year-old son, Elliot Eurchuk. Now recovering in the trauma acute care unit at the Victoria General Hospital, it’s unlikely Staples will spend Christmas with her family.

READ ALSO: Breast cancer survivors, patients, loved ones band together Sunday in Saanich

READ ALSO: Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of Oak Bay teen

“Things seem to happen in the blink of an eye,” she said. “We’re a city of commuters and, I mean, a bicycle is not going to fare very well with a 2000-pound vehicle.

“Take your time … there’s no rush.”

West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar told Black Press Media that a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old woman hit a cyclist that morning. Police ruled out impairment, but the driver was issued a ticket for driving without reasonable consideration, which comes with a $196 fine and a six penalty points.

Despite being able to do little other than listen to audio books and stare out the window while she recovers, Staples said she feels bad for the driver.

“I have empathy for her because I can’t imagine what it must feel like to have that happen,” Staples said. “I know how I would feel.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashCyclingGreater VictoriaVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic linked to poor mental health: StatCan
Next story
Community rallies around Okanagan senior living in truck

Just Posted

Numbers of C0VID-19 reported cases continue to rise in the Shuswap and North Okanagan, according to this map provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the new cases generated from Dec. 6 to 12 in the Local Health Areas. (BCCDC image)
New weekly reports show COVID-19 cases rising in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Eleven new cases reported in Salmon Arm health area from Dec. 6 to 12, 36 cases in Vernon area

Firefighter Ken Davidson hands off a suitably masked teddy bear the Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino during the department’s annual toy drive on Sunday Dec. 13. (Sicamous Fire Department/Facebook)
Community delivers during Sicamous Fire Department toy drive

Fire chief says despite delay, drive one of the most successful yet

Two warehouses stand on a North Shuswap property owned by Citation Growth Corp., which recently changed its name to FIORE Cannabis Ltd. The property, which was to be the home of a proposed cannabis production facility, is the subject of an ongoing transaction with Saskatchewan-based company Indigenomix, which has agreed to its purchase for the price of $8.5 million. (Contributed)
Cannabis company selling South Shuswap property announces name change

FIORE Cannabis Ltd., formerly Citation Growth Corp., finalizing sale of Celista lot

One of the artillery shells remaining in the Stevenson family collection. The one that is missing has distinctive German script stamped on the base and is believed to have been fired from a massive naval or siege gun. (Contributed)
Family seeks historical artillery shell casing missing from late father’s Shuswap home

The shell was once fired out of an uncommonly large German artillery gun during the First World War

The City of Salmon Arm is recommending a four-way stop for the busy intersection of 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE near Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection

Intersection of 30th Street and 20th Avenue NE may see a four-way stop

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan had more than 60% of Interior Health’s COVID-19 cases last week

Central Okanagan had 349 of the Interior Health regions 568 cases from Dec. 6–12

File photo. (Black press file photo)
UPDATE: Salmon Arm kids Christmas shopping event cancelled

Fundraiser was to take place Dec. 16 to 18 at Centenoka Park Mall

Gail Thevarge, left, and Ellen Walker-Matthews, both of Summerland, are among the contributors to Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era. (Contributed)
Two Summerland authors featured in new pandemic-themed book

Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era examines choices

Triumph Coffee had hoped to create an outdoor patio space in the accessible parking stall in front of its business, but the City of Vernon has curbed those plans. (Triumph photo)
North Okanagan coffee shop’s bid for patio space curbed

Triumph wanted to expand into accessible stall but was denied

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. In early December, the pub was forced to close again after a positive COVID-19 test in its staff. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub reopens after COVID-19 closure

Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub is reopening Friday, Dec. 18 after a two-week closure

Most Read