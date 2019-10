Geronimo was brought in last May, but is now healthy and happy

Geronimo was brought into the Okanagan Humane Society four months ago starving and badly injured.

But after treatment from volunteers and doctors, the 7-year-old cat has now fully recovered and is happy and healthy.

After antibiotics, surgeries and rehabilitation, Geronimo is now ready to be adopted at the Okanagan Humane Society.

