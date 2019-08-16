UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE Ann Currie picked up this bag of an unknown substance near the water park at Peach Orchard Beach in Summerland. She has taken the bag to the Summerland RCMP detachment. (Photo submitted)

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children’s play area

A Summerland woman is concerned after finding a bag of a white substance near the water park at Peach Orchard Beach.

Ann Currie noticed the bag on Thursday, picked it up and took it to the Summerland RCMP detachment.

“This is a horrible drug,” she said. “One shot and you’re addicted. I can’t imagine what would have happened if it got into a child’s hand.”

READ ALSO: Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

READ ALSO: Penticton RCMP shut down drug traffickers

Cpl. Chris Richardson of the Summerland RCMP detachment said police are not able to confirm if the substance in the bag was crystal meth or another drug, since it has not been tested.

However, he said police attended the scene immediately afterward to search the site for other items including needles.

He said this is the first bag of a suspicious substance found at a park in the community this year.

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children's play area

