(The Canadian Press)

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

A bail hearing for the man accused of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been delayed until the end of July while his lawyer waits to see the evidence against him.

Corey Hurren, 46, made a brief court appearance by phone Friday.

Hurren’s lawyer, Michael Davies, said he had not yet received disclosure of the evidence against his client and asked to have the bail hearing postponed until July 31.

Assistant Crown attorney Sabrina Goldfarb said the RCMP only sent their disclosure documents Thursday and it was not in a usable format, and that it would take until early next week for the evidence to be passed on to the defence.

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment.

Hurren has been in custody in Ottawa since July 2, when police say they arrested him on the grounds of Rideau Hall after he allegedly crashed his truck through a security gate on the property where Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette normally live.

Then he allegedly ran, carrying at least one gun with him, across the grounds towards the two residences.

Neither the Trudeau family nor Payette were on the grounds at the time.

Police say they caught up to him more than 10 minutes after the security breach, in the greenhouses behind Rideau Hall. Police then spoke to him for more than 90 minutes before arresting him.

Hurren, a Manitoba reservist and sausage-maker, faces 21 charges related to four guns he allegedly had with him and one of uttering threats against Trudeau.

Before the incident, he had posted online about the financial and other stresses he was under because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thompson Okanagan tourism takes a hit
Next story
Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

Just Posted

Two men plead guilty in recent violent Salmon Arm break-in, go to jail immediately

Jail sentence issued less than two weeks after men arrested in Princeton

Thompson Okanagan tourism takes a hit

Lack of international travelers coming to the region causing a devastating impact

Man who set fire to car in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven apologizes to those affected

Court hears Kenneth LaForge was suffering from mental illness when he destroyed building

Two public beaches reopen as Shuswap Lake level falls

Several beach parks remain closed due to the high water

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Driver killed in single-vehicle accident near Cherryville

The 56-year-old deceased driver is believed to be from the Creighton Valley area

Central Okanagan Minor Baseball suspends season due to possible COVID-19 exposure

A player within the organization came in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual

Two Okanagan businesses announce possible COVID-19 exposure

World Gym in Kelowna and Poplar Grove Winery in Naramata are confirming COVID-19 exposure

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Snapshot: Rainbow over Sunnybrae Park

Tappen resident captures colourful photo

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Most Read