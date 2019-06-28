File photo IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces charges in connection with Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi’s August 2017 death.

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo – one of three people arrested and charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi – was released on bail Friday morning.

Deo, 23, was freed – bound by a number of conditions while on release – following a hearing at BC. Supreme Court in New Westminster, which set bail at $275,000, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed.

Inderdeep and her mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, have been charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’. Deo’s younger brother, Harjot Singh Deo, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dhesi, a college student.

READ MORE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

On Friday, June 21, two more men, Gurvinder Deo, 25 and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were also arrested and charged in connection to the murder. The men were charged with “accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

READ MORE: Two men charged in connection with the murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Nineteen-year-old Dhesi’s body was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

Harjot Deo, Manjit Deo and Inderdeep Deo are all under no-contact orders, prohibiting them from making contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister. They are expected to be back in court on July 3 to fix further court dates.

“As the matter remains before the court the BC Prosecution Service will have no further comment,” McLaughlin said.

Previous story
B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

Just Posted

Downtown Trans-Canada Highway improvements not expected until September

Ross Street traffic lights to be moved to Fourth Street NE intersection

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Flipped travel trailer slows traffic on Highway 1 east of Chase

A motor-vehicle accident has traffic moving slowly on Highway 1 east of… Continue reading

Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband

While everyone is different, a year in Uganda helps local family recover from tragedy

In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grads come to McGuire Lake park for photo op

Salmon Arm Secondary graduates gathered at McGuire Lake on Thursday for photos… Continue reading

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Spiritleaf’s first Okanagan store opening Canada Day

Wildsight blames province for damaged forests over the past 20 years

They say poor forest management practices are responsible

Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Stephen Witvoet is now accused of assaulting 14 people between 2009 and 2016

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Summerland woman celebrates 104th birthday

Ellie Pattison has lived in Summerland since 1995

Most Read