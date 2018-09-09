A floating lodge became unmoored and ran aground near Haida Gwaii on Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Floating lodge with fuel on board runs aground on Haida Gwaii

West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert

An environmental marine response vessel has been dispatched after a floating lodge got unmoored in Alliford Bay on Haida Gwaii Saturday night.

According to the West Coast Marine Response Corporation, the Eagle Bay Sentinel, a skimmer vessel, was dispatched on Sunday afternoon as a precaution. The floating lodge, owned by HaiCo, drifted west from Alliford Bay overnight and ran aground on the rocky east side of Lina Island, in Skidegate Inlet.

The lodge is tilted on the rocks and has fuel on board.

A drop trailer full of fuel-containment boom and other supplies has been moved to the Queen Charlotte boat launch.

Boaters are asked to stay away when from the area. A strong east wind with gusts of up to 50 km/h is forecast for Queen Charlotte this evening.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback

Just Posted

In Photos: Fall Fair day 3

The final day of the 2018 Salmon Arm Fall Fair saw prizes awarded for the fair exhibits and more

VIDEO: Close to 6 million late-run sockeye heading for Shuswap

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photos: Saturday at the Salmon Arm Fair

Parade kicks off the day, and plenty of fun was to be had at the fair grounds

Salmon Arm Silverbacks drop Merritt 4-2 in home opener game

Locking down first win of the season on home-ice

Parks Canada planning prescribed burn in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

If conditions are right after Sept. 17 the brush piles will be ignited

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Floating lodge with fuel on board runs aground on Haida Gwaii

West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert

Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback

Federal Court of Appeal ruling quashed the government’s approval of the project

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

Turn up the heat

The Chase Heat kicked off preseason action September first against the Kamloops Storm.

Youthful voices

The free after-school music program starts rehearsals Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Music in the bay

Shred Kelly performed at the final music in the bay show of the summer on Aug. 30

Most Read