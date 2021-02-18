Barriers coming to deadly stretch of Okanagan highway

Highway traffic will see interruptions starting March 1 as construction begins to install new concrete median barriers along Highway 97A.
Intersections with Pleasant Valley, Eagle Rock, Pleasant Valley Cross, Powerhouse, Harding roads and Rosedale Avenue will be affected while Tri-Kon Precast Concrete Products, of Cranbrook, installs new median flashers at each along the 5.7-kilometre stretch.
Construction will be underway between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but hours are subject to change from the Ministry of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021.
“Improving safety for people is our top priority and installing median barriers along sections of the highway ensures an added layer of protection for travellers,” then Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in a July 31, 2020, statement announcing the project.
“This project will benefit those travelling in the Okanagan, whether it be for daily errands, business or pleasure.”
Concrete dividers will also be installed on a section of Highway 97 north of Summerland this spring.
