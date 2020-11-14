For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)

For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)

Battle over Princeton’s caboose is over

Details of settlement won’t be released until 2021

After more than three years of wrangling, the brakes have been put on the legal battle over Princeton’s caboose.

However, it won’t be until April 2021 when details of an agreement, reached in civil court between the municipality and the Vermilion Trails Society (VTS), will be made public.

“We’ve reached a little bit of a settlement, ” said Princeton CAO Lyle Thomas.

“I can’t discuss the details of the settlement because there is a deadline…of certain actions that need to take place.”

According to the town’s director of finance James Graham, the disagreement has cost Princeton taxpayers approximately $20,000 so far in lawyer’s fees.

Mayor Spencer Coyne expressed relief with the development. “It will be good to have it come to an end,” he said.

Related: Princeton’s caboose battle pulls back into court

In April 2020 – when open court sessions were ceased because of COVID – the VTS withdrew its claim against the town, the Spotlight learned recently.

VTS president Bill Allinot declined to comment when contacted by the newspaper last week.

The fight over the caboose arose in May 2017 when the VTS accused a previous town council and administration of train robbery, lodged a complaint with the RCMP and filed a lawsuit against the municipality.

Related: Princeton town council responds to caboose story

A year earlier, town staff had moved the caboose from its home along the KVR trail, at the intersection of Bridge Street and Highway 3, to its present location near Subway.

The municipality placed newspaper ads, seeking a partner who might use the rail car to host a tourism-based enterprise.

Both the town and the VTS said they could prove ownership of the artifact, which has been located at various places in Princeton over the years – the fairgrounds, downtown and at the museum.

The original lawsuit sought $6,608 for damages caused to its fence when the caboose was moved, $20 for a lock and $28,371 for unspecified damages.

That claim also estimated the caboose’s value at $60,000.

It was later altered, adjusting the caboose’s value in order to keep the total damages below $35,000 and therefore within the sphere of a small claims judgment.

Related: Five day trial needed to resolve custody of Princeton’s caboose

During the March small claims court session, Judge Greg Koturbash estimated the matter would take five days to resolve.

He ordered a request for a special Princeton court sitting, as circuit court is held here only once each month for a maximum of two days.

While noting the case is interesting, Koturbash expressed a wish to be “on holidays” during that time.

Matthew Voell, counsel for the Town of Princeton, and Jaimie Kidston, representing the VTS, each said they had eight witnesses to bring forward.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

Just Posted

The talent of young local artists will be on display in the Eagle Valley Arts Council’s online talent show. (Pixabay Image)
Eagle Valley Arts Council launches online youth talent show

Online submissions are being accepted in a variety of categories.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Three Valley Gap. (Emcon Services/Facebook)
Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap had closed the highway.

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin who rent a secondary suite at their Gardom Lake home hope that a frustrating experience they had with tenants during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to changes to regulations around rental units. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Obsever)
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin are out more than $4,000 after frustrating experience

Number of building permits for single family homes in Salmon Arm in 2020 exceeding number in 2019. (File photo) Residential construction was strong in Salmon Arm in 2018, a trend that appears to be continuing into 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Number and value of building permits for single family homes exceed 2019 statistics

The majority of Salmon Arm Council gave the nod to a request to allow the BC Métis flag to fly at city hall on Nov. 16 for Louis Riel Day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Flying Métis flag this year unfurls concerns within Salmon Arm council

Some councillors worry about process and setting precedent for future flag flyers

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. (RCMP)
Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Childe Joseph Czernisz, with outstanding warrant, believed by police to be in Kamloops area

For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)
Battle over Princeton’s caboose is over

Details of settlement won’t be released until 2021

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
‘It keeps you coming back’: Okanagan man reflects on 27 years as paramedic

Larry Bate retired this year from BC Ambulance, after serving for 27 years in Summerland

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

Most Read