BC Ferries is warning of possible service disruptions in the coming months as the Omicron variant spreads. (Don Denton/file photo)

BC Ferries is warning of possible service disruptions in the coming months as the Omicron variant spreads. (Don Denton/file photo)

BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes

Company expects inter-island routes to be especially affected by crew shortages

BC Ferries is expecting crew shortages in the coming months as rising Omicron cases combine with winter weather, vaccination policies and a lack of global professional mariners.

Any situations where a lack of properly-trained crew is unavailable to safely run a trip will see sailings delayed or cancelled, the company said.

“Crewing is a complex, logistical task that considers the individual’s qualifications and the number of skilled mariners required for the various roles onboard each vessel, as well as where they live and work,” BC Ferries said Monday in a statement. “Even a small number of crew that are unavailable to sail can have a significant impact on service if replacements are challenging to find.”

READ ALSO: Working from home, staggering shifts urged as Omicron causes business uncertainty in B.C.

To mitigate that risk, BC Ferries has crew in reserve that can be called in, and noted it is cross-training employees so they can be deployed to different locations as required.

Even so, the company warns prospective passengers to be prepared for service disruptions, particularly on inter-island routes. It acknowledged the importance of ferry service to many B.C. communities and stated it will do its best to avoid disruptions.

“While a route may operate on a modified schedule, no route is expected to be suspended completely.”

Up-to-date sailing information can be found at bcferries.com/current-conditions.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesTransportation

Previous story
Most Canadians support workplace diversity but not as a job qualification: survey
Next story
7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer

Just Posted

Several commercial tractor trailer units can be seen in this RCMP drone image of the Saturday, Jan. 8 collision on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. Police are seeking more information about the incident that resulted in the death of one person and sent six others to hospital. (RCMP photo)
Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers respond to three calls for service in a period of 16 hours beginning around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan 7, with a sledder injured near Grizzly Lake in the North Shuswap. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/Facebook photo)
Shuswap Search and Rescue crew responds to missing sledders, injury, hypothermia

Jessie Schedlosky, left, and Natalie Sorkilmo, right, model some new Sled Sicamous hoodies made for the 2021-22 snowmobiling season in Sicamous. They’ll be available for purchase at the Owlhead booth, as will other Sled Sicamous merchandise. (Contributed)
Sled Sicamous kicks off 2022 by raffling off two snowmobiles

Back in 2016, Ted Hillary, Mike Saul and Cathy Meakes look at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Sharing insights from 50 years of counting birds in Salmon Arm