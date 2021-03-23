Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

BC Ferries is calling on Coast Salish artists interested in designing artwork for the newest member of the Gulf Islands ferry fleet – the Salish Heron.

The Salish Heron, which will begin sailing among the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022, joins three other Salish-Class vessels. The Salish Orca, Salish Eagle and Salish Raven entered service in 2017 and each display the artwork of a different B.C. Coast Salish artist.

Salish Eagle with artwork designed by John Marston from Stz’uminus First Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

READ ALSO: Salish Orca ready to set sail in B.C. waters

Now, once again, BC Ferries and The First Peoples’ Cultural Council (FPCC) are asking artists to submit portfolios for a chance to design both exterior and interior elements of the Salish Heron. The process will be facilitated by FPCC with a committee of artists and BC Ferries representatives. They will narrow down initial submissions to a shortlist of artists, who will then be commissioned to propose specific design concepts. From there, one artist’s work will be chosen.

“This project raises the profile of Coast Salish artists in B.C. and shares the beauty of their work with an international audience,” said Sarah Pocklington, FPCC arts program manager.

Salish Raven with artwork designed by Thomas Cannell from Musqueam. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

The deadline for expressions of interest is May 10. Shortlisted artists will be contacted and asked to submit conceptual designs by June 14, and the final selection will take place in late June.

More information on how to apply can be found at fpcc.ca.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries union expresses ‘deep disappointment’ after marine workers not included on vaccine priority list

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices
Next story
Wright wrong in perceived corruption in golf course application: Armstrong CAO

Just Posted

Engine 8, the newest addition to the Sicamous Fire Department’s fleet. (Vivian Ogino photo)
House near Sicamous a total loss following fire

Location on a narrow dirt road hampered firefighting efforts but the blaze didn’t spread

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)
Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Local cadet one of several instructors leading Spring Break Cadet Activities Program

Students of the Shuswap Music Festival receive recognition and awards in celebration of their achievements at a previous Gala Concert. (Submitted)
Annual Shuswap Music Festival in Salmon Arm goes virtual

Young musicians will perform over video to be critiqued

People 60 and older in Sicamous and surrounding communities have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than people their age elsewhere in B.C. (File photo)
Sicamous residents 60 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine early

Residents can book immediately to receive vaccine March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30

Salmon Arm council voted unanimously March 22 to support Downtown Salmon Arm’s request to open Alexander Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning in June. (File photo)
Council OKs extending hours for Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Street to be open to outdoor foot traffic Friday evenings, Saturdays, come June

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton police arrest suspected mystery bomber

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears Mountie at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Most Read