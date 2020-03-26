A BC Liquor Store. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Provincial liquor stores in B.C. will be closing on Sundays due to staffing and sanitizing challenges brought about by COVID-19.

BC Liquor Distribution Branch spokesperson Viviana Zanocco said the change will help the organization deal with a “finite number of employees and keep up with hygiene requirements.”

The stores already switched to shortened hours last week, Zanocco noted, with Monday to Saturday hours now from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday closures will begin this week on March 29.

The enhanced hygiene measures include asking customers to bag their own alcohol, if they are using reusable bags, and installing plexi-glass shields for their cashiers.

“It’s just one extra measures of protection for employees and customers,” Zanocco said of the new checkout procedures. Other measures include signs warning people to physically distance and floor markers, to show people where to stand, for checkouts.

Although the branch has felt a sting due to no longer supplying many shut-down bars and other hospitality industry businesses, Zanocco said business is booming.

“Our sales are up 40 per cent this month,” she said, noting it’s an “unprecedented” increase.

The biggest spikes are for large-volume items: cask wine is up 144 per cent, spirits in 1.75-litre or larger bottles are up 153 per cent and 24-packs of beer are up 120 per cent.

Zanocco said although store hours and days may be limited throughout the COVID-19 crisis, not to fear that stores will close fully: BC Liquor Stores have been deemed an essential service by the province.

“Supply is very, very steady,” she said.

READ MORE: BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online
Next story
Not the time for vacation: Shuswap trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Just Posted

COVID-19 closes Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm convenience store

Co-Op stations still pumping fuel, but doors closed in store

Shuswap residents respond to health workers’ need for personal protective equipment

Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice appeals to public for donations

Shuswap fire departments take COVID-19 precautions

In-person training suspended and plans made in case of firefighter shortages

Salmon Arm retailers press plastic bags back into service

City supports temporary suspension of bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

High demand for plexiglass as Salmon Arm businesses seek to protect public, staff

Stores large and small adding glass panels to cashier stations, pharmacies

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

Kelowna takes action to protect businesses from crime during COVID-19 pandemic

Downtown Kelowna Association is stepping up foot patrol to ensure the safety of local businesses

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Summerland woman observes waxwings in crabapple tree

Flock of around 20 Bohemian waxwings gather in Canyonview area of community

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

WATCH: Vernon firefighters douse antique store roof fire

Fire crews respond to antique store in downtown core

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Most Read