MP Ed Fast is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “immediately intervene” in the case of Abbotsford native Robert Schellenberg, who has been given a death sentence in China for drug smuggling. (Black Press file photo)

BC MP calls on Trudeau to intervene in detained man’s case in China

Ed Fast says Abbotsford native Robert Schellenberg’s sentence is in retaliation for arrest of Meng Wanzhou

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast says it appears that the government of China is “politicizing” a case involving a former Abbotsford man who has been sentenced to death for drug smuggling.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, was convicted today (Monday) in the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in the Liaoning Province.

“Mr. Schellenberg was originally detained in 2014 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking,” Fast said in a press release.

“It appears from the rush to re-try and re-sentence Mr. Schellenberg that the government of China is politicizing his appeal in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.”

Since the Dec. 1 arrest of Wanzhou, Canada has been subject to retaliatory detentions by the Chinese government.

Dozens of Canadians have been detained on administrative grounds or had their visas questioned, Fast said.

He said he’s calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately intervene.

“The government of Canada needs to outline what steps they are taking to ensure the safety of this Canadian citizen so he does not lose his life over a political dispute,” Fast said.

“While I do not question Mr. Schellenberg’s criminal past or China’s right to govern its own criminal justice system, that does not extend to the use of the death penalty, which Canada fiercely opposes.”

Fast said he said believes that “all Canadians are entitled to due process and protection from cruel and unusual punishment.”

RELATED: Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

RELATED: China demands Canada release Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver

Previous story
Semi driver ticketed after truck strikes snowplow near Sicamous
Next story
Blind Bay structural fire causes extensive damage

Just Posted

Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

Roots & Blues adds four more acts to 2019 festival

Slate broadens to include the return of Irish Mythen and world music of Garifuna Collective

Blind Bay structural fire causes extensive damage

Homeowners taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, family pets are missing

Shuswap firefighters respond to residential blaze in Blind Bay

Firefighters are attacking a residential blaze in Blind Bay. Shuswap Fire Department… Continue reading

Dementia journey the long good-bye

More than 70,000 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with dementia

RCMP to review actions at Indigenous pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Nine snowmobilers were part of the party in the Purcell Mountains

Log exports high on agenda for B.C. NDP and forest industry

Coastal old growth not running out, logger group says

Alberta premier fed up with federal government inaction on Trans Mountain pipeline

Rachel Notley said partisanship should have nothing to do with support for the resource sector

CBC filming in Lumby this week

North Okanagan community featured in Still Standing series culminates with comedy show Friday night

U.S. tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey

BC MP calls on Trudeau to intervene in detained man’s case in China

Ed Fast says Abbotsford native Robert Schellenberg’s sentence is in retaliation for arrest of Meng Wanzhou

Semi driver ticketed after truck strikes snowplow near Sicamous

The collision ended with the transport truck in the ditch and the snow plow damaged

Most Read