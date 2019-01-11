BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

  • Jan. 11, 2019 11:27 a.m.
  • News

Treats aren’t just for your pets. Help raise money for the BC SPCA with Treat Week. Submitted Image.

The BC SPCA’s Treat Week is all about sharing the love. It’s your opportunity raise funds to help B.C. animals in need, and give your friends, family, and anyone else something sweet in exchange. There’s no need to worry about baking either, store bought treats are just as acceptable as homemade.

“By participating in Treat Week, animal lovers can help save the lives of our province’s most vulnerable animals while make everyone’s lives a little sweeter,” said Tess Repenning, manager of peer-to-peer fundraising for the BC SPCA in a release. “We are inviting participants to register their event at treatweek.ca to receive fundraising help, fantastic exclusives and more.”

This year Treat Week takes place Feb. 25 to March 3, and is expanding from cupcakes to include brownies, macarons, pancakes, popcorn, cocktails, lattes or any other treat you’d like to offer. You can show your love for animals by taking treats into work or school, or throwing a party for family and friends. All the “dough” raised from Treat Week goes to help abandoned, neglected or abused animals in the BC SPCA’s care across the province.

If you enter by Thursday, Jan. 31 and raise $50 or more, you’ll be entered in a draw to win a KitchenAid stand mixer. When you register, you can receive fundraising help, recipes, prizing announcements and more.

Register today at www.treatweek.ca and stay up-to-date on all the Treat Week activities.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC
Next story
Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Just Posted

Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

No explanation given for why fuel prices are higher in Salmon Arm than surrounding communities

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Matthew Verboon reflects on experience at World Juniors

Forward played with Switzerland, making semi-finals and playing for bronze

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tours Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

The party leader tested out a virtual reality game and met with owners of growing tech businesses

Regional district takes on Newsome Creek work

Province to fund half of feasibility study, unwilling to budge on responsibility for creek work

Home from Juilliard, talented Salmon Arm teen to perform at his favourite venue

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will appear at the Nexus at First United at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Friday morning collision caused by icy roads, according to RCMP

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Midget T3 Silverbacks earn silver medal in Trail tournament

Salmon Arm team makes a good run to finals, stopped short by host team

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

Most Read