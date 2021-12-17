BC Transit has announced Shuswap Regional Transit routes are being extended beginning Jan. 2, 2022. (File photo)

BC Transit officially extends bus service in Shuswap as of Jan. 2, 2022

Service to 7 or 8 p.m. on routes Monday through Saturday, with Sunday service on two routes

It’s official.

BC Transit, in partnership with the City of Salmon Arm, has announced additional transit service is coming to the Shuswap Regional Transit System starting Jan. 2, 2022.

The expansion includes the introduction of evening service on all routes Monday through Saturday, and Sunday service on routes 1 West Loop and 2 College/Hillcrest.

For more information, or to view preview route schedules, you can go to bctransit.com/shuswap or pick up a new Rider’s Guide onboard.

