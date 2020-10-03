BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Promoting and focusing on mass timber technology is the latest of the NDP’s campaign promises.

Announced in Revelstoke today, Oct. 3, John Horgan said mass timber construction has a reduced carbon footprint when sourced from sustainably managed forests.

“Expanding the use of new technologies, like mass timber, will help create new opportunities for workers and communities while helping us meet our net-zero target for reducing carbon pollution,” said Horgan.

In June, Horgan appointed Ravi Kahlon to lead the expansion and use of mass timber in B.C. buildings.

Mass timber is a relatively recent technology originating out of Europe that’s touted as a sustainable building material. The most common is cross-laminated timbers made with layers of wood glued together in alternating sizes, which give it high structural stability.

READ MORE: B.C. government focused on mass timber industry to meet CleanBC goals

Horgan made the announcement alongside NDP candidate for Columbia River-Revelstoke, Nicole Cherlet.

“Building with B.C. wood is good for the economy and the environment. It will create thousands of jobs, reduce carbon pollution and support forest-dependent communities,” she said.

The NDP promises that if re-elected, their government will keep building on mass timber progress.

Yesterday, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson took his campaign to Merritt Friday, promising to stabilize the forest industry with “working forest” guarantees, and vowing to get tough on protests targeting pipeline and other projects that have permits to build.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

BC Votes 2020

Half-hour delays expected due to bridge replacement in Sicamous

