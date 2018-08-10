BC wildfire actioning small fire southwest of Hedley

A spot fire started earlier this evening Aug. 10 about 10 kilometres southwest of Hedley

BC Wildfire is currently actioning a small spot fire about 10 kilometres southwest of Hedley.

A BC Wildfire information officer said three firefighters and a helicopter are currently fighting the fire being called the Whistle Creek fire. At the time of this posting the fire was less than a hectare in size.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Most Read