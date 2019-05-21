BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

BC Wildfire is coming to Alberta’s aid as it prepares to send 267 personnel to help with the firefighting efforts in High Level, Alta., on Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service said it recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources with Alberta, especially after it supplied supports to British Columbia over the past two wildfire seasons — the worst in the province’s history.

A total of 235 firefighters, consisting of 10 initial attack crews and 10 unit crews, three agency representatives, a 19-person incident management team and 14 supervisors will make the trip for a maximum of 19 days to assist where needed throughout the neighbouring province under increasing threat from wildfires.

Alberta will cover the costs associated with the BC Wildfire supports. The request came from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates the sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other provinces.

A sufficient number of staff and resources remain within B.C. to adequately respond to fires within the province. Out-of-province supports from BC Wildfire can be recalled at any time if necessary.

