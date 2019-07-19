BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

The BC Wildfire Service Twitter account posted a cautiously optimistic tweet about the amount of rainfall across the province.

“Fire activity remains low across BC due to cool conditions and rainfall. This may feel like a stark contrast compared to what was experienced in 2017,” the tweet reads.

Three images of B.C. maps were attached to the tweet. The maps depict the province’s danger rating in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The maps from 2017 and 2018 show large areas covered in yellow, orange and red, signifying moderate, high and extreme risk of wildfires. The most recent map, however, shows most of the province covered in blue and green, representing low to very low risk of fires.

Even still, the BC Wildfire Service maintains this is no reason to become complacent and asks British Columbians to take all precautions to prevent wildfires.

Read more: UBC Okanagan professor details wildfire risks

Read more: Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds redo child-benefit forms amid concerns ‘at-risk’ families missing payments
Next story
South Shuswap residents kick waste collection concept to the curb

Just Posted

Plaques provide historical view of Salmon Arm landmarks

City heritage plaques added to Fletcher Park, Mount Ida Cemetery and Fairgrounds

In photos: Parade kicks off Girls Only Soccer Camp World Cup fun tournament

Players split into 11 countries for music and dance-filled parade, followed by tourney

South Shuswap residents kick waste collection concept to the curb

Area C residents prefer existing depot system, suggest more enforcement

Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry supply

Cherry growers say this is the work season they’ve seen in decades

Survivorship Dragon Boat Team wins in Vernon

Team takes top spot in A division at festival

Kelowna car thief’s sentencing delayed

Stanley Nickason pled guilty car theft charges in B.C. Supreme Court

Development gives Kelowna community garden the boot

Glen Valley residents given a few days to break it down before land development

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

Most Read