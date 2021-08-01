Bear to be carved out of tree stump with chainsaw on Main Street in Sicamous

The kids of Sicamous have spoken, and they like bears more than owls and raccoons. But not by much.
A total of 81 votes were cast in the District of Sicamous’ poll asking the town’s youngsters which animal they wanted to see carved out of a tree stump on Main Street.
Of the votes children cast, 32 were for a bear to be carved, 28 were for an owl and 21 were for a raccoon. The results were announced via the district’s social media on July 31.
The carving, which will be done by local chainsaw artist Mike Ormondy, will take place on August 2 at 417 Main Street. The public is welcome to drop by any time after 1 p.m.
