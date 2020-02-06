Beaver holds up traffic for ten minutes on Princeton bridge

Groundhog Day was February 2.

However, for at least one local man, the first day of the month was The Day of The Beaver.

Jim Dixon, and several other motorists, were held up at Princeton’s Brown Bridge for approximately ten minutes Saturday morning by a beaver who was taking its sweet time crossing the river.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Dixon.

Every time Dixon edged his car towards the animal it slapped its tale and appeared aggressive, he said. The beaver also meandered back and forth between sides of the one-lane bridge and did not appear to be in a hurry.

“What could you do except sit there and wait?” he asked.

