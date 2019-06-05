Ben & Jerry’s has submitted a comment to the FDA to show their support and urge them to allow CBD-infused ice cream. (Ben & Jerry’s)

Ben & Jerry’s CBD-infused ice cream could be in a freezer near you soon

Edibles are still prohibited by the FDA

While edibles are still not yet legal in the country, Ben & Jerry’s is trying to get ahead of the curve with their new CBD-infused ice cream, advertising that “as soon as it’s legalized” the CBD ice cream will hit freezers everywhere.

Currently the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages but Ben & Jerry’s submitted a comment to a public hearing held on May 31 to show their support of legalization.

READ ALSO: Victoria dog owner uses CBD treats as alternative to pharmaceuticals

According to Health Canada, cannabidoil (CBD) does not produce a high or intoxication but has possible therapeutic uses.

In a statement on their website, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy says the new flavour comes from listening to their fans and hopes this gives them everything they want in a bowl or on a cone.

READ ALSO: Retailers struggle to keep popular cannabis extract CBD on shelves in Canada

According to McCarthy the CBD would be sourced from Vermont in the U.S. along with other “high quality, sustainably sourced ingredients” to ensure everyone of the production train is impacted positively.

The American-based company is asking supporters of CBD-infused ice cream to contact the FDA during their open comment window — now through July 2 — and show their support.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Karate life changing for Shuswap family

Malakwa’s Chris Evans and Natalia Suk earn spot in Las Vegas championship event

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Falkland

Second fire in region in one day

Accused in fatal church shooting appears briefly in Salmon Arm court

Man charged in April killing attends court via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

District’s response to Terrace and Kitimat threats last May in need of review, says teachers’ union

Queen, world leaders honour veterans on D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Richard Day lives with PTSD and is looking to help others

Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Vernon council hears from more than 40 speakers in 2.5-hour meeting on downtown issues

Safeway to rebrand several stores as FreshCo

Parent company announces six Safeways are closing and being turned into FreshCo Store

Most Read