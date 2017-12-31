Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks closed 2017 by surprising the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in BCHL action Saturday
Smooth sailing on the schedule for tomorrow with skies clearing
Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.
A large group of local athletes compete in the 55+ B.C. Games, crews douse a wildfire on Kault Hill.
Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
A Penticton resident asked for help getting her car out of the snow
‘Backs trade Latta and Mitchell hoping to shore up defence and add muscle
An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night
Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games
Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all
Salmon Arm heads to Vernon Saturday, will try to turn fortunes around against league leaders.
B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April
Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.
An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night
A large group of local athletes compete in the 55+ B.C. Games, crews douse a wildfire on Kault Hill.
Shuswap women survive the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the search of the Sagmoen farm begins
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the headlines from June