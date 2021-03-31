Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)

Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Big White Ski Resort is looking to terminate its lease with a mountain restaurant that held a maskless, undistanced party on Monday (March 29).

Videos posted to social media show a raucous party at Charley Victoria’s that night, rife with table dancing, large crowds and no masks, or other COVID-19 precautions in sight. The restaurant reportedly offered 50 per cent discounts on food and beverage during the event.

“We’re disgusted,” said Big White’s senior vice president Michael Ballingall. “It is a blatant disregard for the law.”

Ballingall said the resort has taken action to end its lease agreement with Charley Victoria’s.

The ski resort has since identified and fired two of its staff members who attended the party. Ballingall said the restaurant, which just opened this past winter, had been following rules and guidelines to a tee, “until Monday night.”

“It’s not so much that we’re frustrated — humanity is frustrated,” said Ballingall. “This is not the way you act in a global pandemic.”

The restaurant issued an apology in a press release on Wednesday morning. Owner Justin Reid said he takes full ownership for the “ignorant decision” he made out of “pure selfish frustration” over provincial restrictions announced that day which hastily banned indoor dining services the next.

“My decision to let his happen was wrong. I take full accountability for (sic) accept all consequences of this poor decision,” said owner Justin Reid.

Health officials declared a COVID-19 cluster at Big White contained just last week. Between Dec. 15, 2020 and March 26, Interior Health tied 237 cases to the mountain.

The Capital News has reached out to Interior Health for further information.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district orders 6,000 masks, now mandatory in class

Just Posted

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

School District 83 has placed a rush order for 6,000 face masks in response to a health order that mandates their wearing at school for students in Grades 4 to 12. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district orders 6,000 masks, now mandatory in class

New provincial health order mandates mask wearing for students in Grades 4 to 12

The Adams River Salmon Society members are excited with progress on their new trailer which will allow the society to take salmon conservation education on the road. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society plans to take education on the road

A CSRD grant is helping construct a trailer which the salmon society will use for touring schools

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

With the latest order from the provincial health officer preventing in-house dining at B.C. restaurants for three weeks, Shuswap Pie Company’s Tovah Shantz, working on a pie crust, is keen to get her restaurant’s sidewalk patio open soon. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
New COVID-19 rules prompt Salmon Arm restaurateurs to push for early patio season

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is cancelled for 2021. (File photo)
Okanagan Fest of Ale officially cancelled for 2021

This is the second year the local beer festival has been cancelled

Police are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of a shooting incident in Kelowna on March 29. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, footage of Monday shooting

The incident took place in the parking lot of Global Fitness Gym on Harvey Avenue

Kyle Gianis in YouTube video.
Shooting outside Kelowna gym gang-related

Kyle Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires today at Victory Church. (Jesse Day Western News)
Controversial Penticton shelter permit expires today

Shelter operator says they are focused on caring for the many people who use the facility

Most Read