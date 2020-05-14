A power outage has left 1,802 homes without power Thursday, May 14. (BC Hydro outage map)

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

A small grass fire sparked after a bird collided with utility wires is believed to have taken out power for nearly 2,000 people in the Vernon area.

Coldstream Fire Department was called to check on the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Clerke Road, Tuesday, May 14.

The grass fire was doused quickly thanks to passersby.

Two men in a utility truck reportedly pulled over and used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

The Vernon Fire Department was also called to the small grass fire, as power lines were down.

A bird is believed to have hit the lines and sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro reports 1,802 people between Vernon and Lake Country are without power.

As fire crews mopped up, the Department of National Defence was also called to assist as the area is amongst unexploded ordinances.

READ MORE: Evac alert lifted for Coldstream residents

READ MORE: Second homeless camp fire sparked near Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildfire season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016
Next story
UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan teen found

Just Posted

Conservation group issues clean-up challenge to Shuswap, Interior residents

Columbia Shuswap Regional District to waive Salmon Arm landfill fees during event

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan teen found

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP locate 16-year-old boy after missing from Salmon River Road home

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Salmon Arm Council approves budget increase for major Canoe water main project

Main feed line from water treatment plant to the west to be replaced in fall

CSRD reopens some park facilities ahead of May long weekend

Playgrounds remain closed, vault toilets at all CSRD sites now open for use

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Most Read