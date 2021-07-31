Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Bird takes out power and starts fire in South Okanagan

The Oliver Fire Department extinguished the early morning blaze

A fire north of Oliver that knocked out power for some residents was caused by a bird.

The Oliver Fire Department responded to a grass fire around a power pole north of Oliver at around 7 a.m.

According to the OFD, there were reports from the person who called in the fire that there had been an explosion shortly before the fire started.

After arriving and extinguishing the blaze, an investigation found that the fire appeared to have been started by a bird that had caused a short circuit with the power lines.

“These types of events are not uncommon,” reads the OFD’s post about the fire to Facebook. “We have had several grass fires, in the recent past, started in this manner.”

READ MORE: Thomas Creek Wildfire now over 10,000 hectares

The fire department handed over the scene to FortisBC to handle any repairs to the power lines.

According to the FortisBC outage map, 54 properties are currently still without power.

Shortly after the fire started, thousands of residents as far as Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls had lost power.

A time when power will be fully restored has not been given.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birdsfire

Previous story
Thomas Creek Wildfire now over 10,000 hectares
Next story
VIDEO: Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre opens in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre has been the base of operation for Interior Health’s local COVID-19 immunization efforts. (File photo)
‘Now is the time to be urgent’: Salmon Arm mayor wants vaccination numbers higher

The Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum opened on July 30, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre opens in Salmon Arm

This map that includes Shuswap Lake and Salmon Arm shows lands of the Neskonlith and Adams Lake bands outlined in red, with no dividing lines. The Switzmalph area is on the south and southwest end of Shuswap Lake within the red lines. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm/Switzmalph members of Neskonlith Band make plans to separate

The Shaw Centre will be open for walkers above the Spectator arena on Saturday, July 31 to provide relief from the wildfire smoke. (File photo)
Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm to be open for walkers July 31 to escape smoke